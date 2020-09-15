Guntersville City Schools’ survey allows students to change learning options

Guntersville City Schools is allowing students to switch their learning options.

It announced a survey on Tuesday in which students can enroll in either in-person or online learning.

Parents are asked to respond only if they are making a change to their student's current learning program. They should return the survey no later than Sept. 22.

If the district has not received a response by the deadline, your student will stay in their current platform.

In the in-person format, students go to school five days a week for traditional learning. In the online format, they stay at home for virtual learning five days a week.

You can find the survey here.