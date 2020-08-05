Guntersville City Schools pushes start of school back for students

Guntersville City Schools announced the district is pushing back the start of school for their students.

"We've got two very serious maintenance issues that exist. One is at Guntersville Elementary School with mold and the other is at Cherokee Elementary School with asbestos in the third-grade bathrooms," said Brett Stanton, Guntersville City Schools Superintendent.

Stanton said those are the main reasons the school district delayed the start of classes for students. With two of the four schools in the district having problems, Stanton said he wants all of the students to start together, now on Aug. 25.

"We realized that there's no way those two schools would be ready by August the 12th," said Stanton.

Stanton said he realizes pushing the start of school back is an inconvenience for parents, but told me he doesn't believe it will need to happen again.

"Our maintenance supervisor shared with me that this gives him and the people that are working on this from an outside standpoint plenty of time to complete those jobs at both those schools," said Stanton.

The superintendent says he wants parents to know safety is the number one priority, when opening schools back up for traditional learning.

"It's very important for the parents to understand the decisions we have made are based on the best interest of their children and the faculty and staff of our school system, because safety has to be paramount," said Stanton.

Stanton says pushing the start date of schools back does not impact their athletic schedules at this time.

He says at this time 25 percent of their students have opted for virtual learning and the other 75 percent are headed back to the classroom.