Guntersville City Schools parent weighs in on learning options

Students who attend Guntersville City Schools either traditional or virtually will both start on August 12th.

Posted: Jul 29, 2020 9:06 PM
Posted By: Sophia Borrelli

Exactly two weeks from Wednesday, most students at Guntersville City Schools start school in the classroom and others will learn online. 

"I chose to send them traditionally," said Josh Potter, parent. 

Potter says he’s comfortable sending his two children to traditional classrooms next month.

In the district’s reopening plan, it said students and employees will be given up to three face coverings at the beginning of the school year. 

Wednesday, Governor Ivey said school employees and students in second grade through college must wear a mask at school. 

The district’s plan also outlines sanitation protocols and says teachers will be given cleaning supplies for their classrooms.

Potter says he chose to send his children, so they can get the best education possible. 

"I want them to get as much education as they can and not to be at home and be distracted," said Potter. 

The district also listed protocols in case a student or teacher gets coronavirus. To see those plans, click here.

