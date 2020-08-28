Guntersville City Schools confirms student coronavirus case at Cherokee Elementary

Guntersville City Schools confirms a student at Cherokee Elementary School tested positive for coronavirus.

The case was reported in the district’s coronavirus update on Aug. 27. It says no other students or staff members tested positive or are quarantining at the elementary school.

The update says no cases have been confirmed at Guntersville High School, but two students and one staff member are quarantining.

No one at Guntersville Middle School or the district’s central office has tested positive or is quarantining, according to the update.

Guntersville Elementary School has two students and one staff member quarantining but no positive cases.

