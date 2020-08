Guntersville City Schools Superintendent Brett Stanton announced Monday that the new school year is getting a delay of almost two weeks.

Now, the year will begin Aug. 25. Originally, it was Aug. 12.

In a Facebook post, Stanton says this is due to health guideline regarding coronavirus and maintenance issues at the district’s elementary schools.

“We are aware this presents possible hardships for many families and apologize for the inconvenience,” he said.

Read his full post below: