Guntersville City Schools announces traditional, virtual reopening plans

The Guntersville City Schools system released plans for traditional and virtual learning in the upcoming year.

School is set to begin on Aug. 12.

Employees are required to wear face coverings in the classroom, common areas and “if contact is going to be made with anyone outside of their family for longer than 15 minutes and closer than 6 feet separation.”

Students are required to wear face coverings when social distancing is not practical, the district says. They’re also required to wear them on buses.

Find more details below: