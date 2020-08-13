GuideSafe officials say its up to colleges to keep doing their part in coronavirus guidelines

So far so good: that’s the message when it comes to college students and coronavirus testing in Alabama.

Thursday, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a testing company said they already screened about 30,000 students.

WAAY-31 reports officials say less than 1% of students tested positive.

UAB and GuideSafe said they know the numbers are likely to vary over the next few weeks and are considering testing throughout the year.

Before college students return to campus, they must take a test to see if they have coronavirus.

There are 13 sites to do that across the state, and three of them are in North Alabama.

In a Zoom call Thursday, GuideSafe did not say how many students are showing up to each location, break down which site saw the most cases or reveal what schools have the most cases.

But they did say the self-administered nose swab seems to be working.

Officials told us they plan to monitor testing and continue random testing to stay ahead of the virus.

They also said there’s a burden on colleges to do their part.

"We probably want to keep class sizes where everybody is in the room together to about 10, maybe 15 at max and have them wearing a mask all the time they’re together and that I Think would be relatively safe,” said Dr. Mike Saag of UAB Division of Infectious Disease.

If the program continues to work, GuideSafe said it will look at expanding testing to undeserved communities in the future.