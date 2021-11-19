Free2Teach gives teachers a chance to focus on teaching students, while giving students the resources to be successful

It's Teacher Appreciation Week across the state.

The non-profit organization, Free2Teach, held an open house to spotlight the work being done there daily to help teachers.

Free2Teach gives teachers in Madison County the chance to shop around for free classroom supplies. It allows them to focus on teaching, without dipping into their own pockets, while giving students the chance to have the resources they need to be successful.

"It takes a load off," said Vanessa Chandler, the Fashion Pathway Educator for Huntsville City Schools.

During Chandler's 21 years of teaching, she's come across students who need a little more help than others.

“I’ve met a lot of students whose parents, you know, they’ve struggled with meeting the basic needs of the family with food, clothes, and shelter," she said.

For her class, students sometimes need to buy extra fabric for an assignment.

With Free2Teach, Chandler's able to come each month and shop around for whatever her classroom or students need that they may not be able to get at home.

“The student feels like they’re part of the class, they’re just as equal and welcome as anybody else," said Chandler. "So, I try to keep the playing ground level in my classroom.”

Free2Teach told WAAY 31 that on average, a teacher receives about $600 of free school supplies every time they come.