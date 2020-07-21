Franklin County Schools 2020-2021 plan includes in-person, virtual learning options

Franklin County Schools students will return on Aug. 20.

They can choose from traditional in-person learning or a virtual option. There is a blended learning plan, but the district says it would “only be implemented in instances where it is recommended by the Alabama Department of Public Health and/or the Alabama Department of Education.”

The plan for the upcoming school year was released on Tuesday. It outlines the following restrictions:

1. The school system will offer traditional, on-campus instruction during the 2020-2021 school year. The school system will also offer a remote learning plan for those students that don’t feel safe returning to school at this time. The remote learning plan, if chosen, will be in 9-week increments. Students will not be allowed to weave in and out of in-person instruction and remote learning. The remote learning plan will also be used for students who test positive for Covid-19, students who are quarantined, or students that are not in the traditional classroom setting for reasons deemed necessary by the Franklin County Board of Education.

2. Students will not be required to wear masks but are encouraged to do so. If the wearing of masks becomes a mandate from the ALSDE or local government officials, masks will be provided and guideline-following will be expected.

3. Employees will not be required to wear masks but are encouraged to do so.

4. Daily cleaning protocols will be implemented and documented at all schools and on all buses.

5. Students will eat lunch in the cafeteria. Scheduling, social distancing, and enhanced sanitizing protocols will be followed.

6. Students will have P.E. time. Scheduling, social distancing, and enhanced sanitizing protocols will be followed.

7. We will not take every child’s temperature to start the school day. The screening process begins at home with parents checking their children for symptoms of sickness, as well as fever.

8. Athletics will continue as outlined by the AHSAA. Social distancing guidelines and safety protocols are being practiced in all of our athletic departments at this time. Guidance for fans attending sporting events will be announced before the competition begins. Limited interaction with other people, in close proximity, will help mitigate the spread of the virus.

9. Schools will limit non-school personnel from entering the buildings and interacting with our students. Parents and guardians are encouraged to conduct school business via phone or email. For the time being, the Franklin County School System will restrict the following:

❖ Visitors for lunch with your children

❖ Class Parties

❖ Meet the Teacher

❖ Festivals/Plays

❖ Face-to-Face Conference with Teachers/Administrators

❖ Any other interaction deemed necessary by the administration

10. Registration dates for traditional learning and for remote learning will be announced by each individual school.

You can find the district’s full plan below: