Fort Payne City Schools require mask wearing for first 20 school days

Students, teachers, staff and visitors must wear masks when inside Fort Payne City School System buildings and classroom, the district’s school board has decided.

This began Monday and extends through the first 20 days of the school year, ending Sept. 3.

Activities taking place outside are exempt from the requirement.

Superintendent Brian Jett later will make a recommendation if the requirement should be extended or if the system should return to the optional wearing of masks.

“The decision was made after careful consideration,” Jett said in a memo. “It is based on the increase of Covid cases in our area, particularly in children, and is to protect our students and ensure their health and safety.”

Students return to class Aug. 10.