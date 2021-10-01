Fort Payne City Schools extend mask-wearing requirement

The Fort Payne City School System will require the wearing of masks in schools for two more weeks.

The mask-wearing mandate now will expire on Oct. 15, Superintendent Brian Jett said. The requirement had been set to expire Oct. 1

Jett said the decision to extend the mask mandate is based on the number of Covid-19 cases within school populations, “particularly in our staff.”

Jett said cases will continue to be monitored, and a decision to either end the requirement early or extend it could come before Oct. 15.

