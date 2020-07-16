Fort Payne City Schools 2020-2021 plan includes virtual option, face masks

Fort Payne City Schools shared its plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

Classes start on Aug. 12. Traditional or virtual learning is available to students in grades K-12. Virtual classes will follow the traditional school calendar.

Students in the virtual option will be required to stick with it for at least nine weeks. After that, they may switch to traditional learning.

The district outlines the following guidelines in its plan:

Social Distancing guidelines of six feet will be implemented at all facilities as feasible.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) will be issued to all employees and will be required to wear on school campus at all times when six feet distance cannot be maintained.

All students will wear face mask/covering when six feet social distancing cannot be maintained on the school campus and anytime they ride a school bus.

Employees are required to self-check for illness and are required to stay home if they are sick. Parents of students should check child’s temperature and check for illness each day prior to school. Students should not report to school sick.

If a student or employee tests positive for coronavirus or is recommended to quarantine, areas where that person was in contact with will be disinfected.

You can find the full plan below: