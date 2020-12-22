Former Huntsville City School students worry their personal information is compromised

Some former students of the Huntsville City School District are now worried their State Student Identification Number (S.S.I.N.), emails and social security numbers may be in the hands of cyber thieves because of they cyber attack the district faced.

Both Jessica Smith and Michael Hughes graduated from Grissom High School in 2015. So, they aren't too worried about their S.S.I.N. possibly being compromised, but they are worried their social security number could be compromised.

“I think it’s kind of scary because not knowing what they do have, and what they don’t have," said Jessica.

“They say it’s only contractors and stuff like that but my student number is on file with my social security number," said Hughes. "So, to tell me that one can’t out the other is a fallacy, unless I'm mistaken.”

Tuesday afternoon, WAAY 31's reporter, Grace Campbell, broke the news to both Jessica and Hughes that their S.S.I.N. may have been compromised during the cyber attack.

“My main concern is whether that will link to things like social security, and other private things," said Hughes.

Currently, the districts website said the only students known to possibly have their social security number compromised were in the club "Fantastic Four" in 2008.

Jess and her two older sisters were not part of the "Fantastic Four," but their mom, Wendy Smith, is still concerned.

“Theirs could have been compromised on top of that, and you’re thinking, well, people filing tax returns in someone’s name, and everything else that can possibly happen with your social security number, it is very, very disturbing," said Wendy.

Again, the district has only said that certain teachers, contractors and students in the "Fantastic Four" are known to possibly have their social security number compromised.