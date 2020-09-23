Football game between Huntsville and Grissom high schools cancelled due to coronavirus case

The football game between Huntsville High School and Grissom High School has been cancelled due to a positive coronavirus case. It was scheduled for Thursday night.

A spokesperson for Huntsville City Schools, Craig Williams, said an individual associated with Huntsville High School’s football team tested positive and multiple players are having to quarantine.

Grissom and Huntsville are set to resume play on Oct. 2, but the Huntsville-Grissom game won't be made up. Huntsville will take the loss because they had to forfeit. Grissom will take a win.

Grissom will play Austin High School next week. Huntsville will play Albertville High School.