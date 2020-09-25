Florence High School forfeits two football games, quarantines entire team due to coronavirus cases

Florence City Schools says three varsity football players have tested positive for coronavirus.

Due to the cases and after consultation with the Alabama Department of Public Health, the district says it is canceling and forfeiting Florence High School’s football game against Brentwood Academy scheduled for Friday night and next week's game against James Clemens High School.

“This decision was made in the interest of safety for players, coaches, families, and fans,” the district said in a statement Friday morning.

It is isolating the entire Florence High School football team. They’ll be able to return to school on Oct. 5.

“Because of the increasing numbers, FCS will keep our current Blue and Silver schedule in grades 7-12 until further notice and we will continue to evaluate the situation,” the statement said.