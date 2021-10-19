Florence City Schools set plans to transition from mask-wearing mandate

The Florence City School System has announced how it plans to move from requiring the wearing of masks in schools to a “mask-preferred” status.

Until Jan. 6, all grades will remain at the mask-required level.

But, if Lauderdale County reaches a COVID-19 Community Spread Level of Moderate before then, students in grades seven through 12 will transition to mask-preferred.

As of Tuesday, Lauderdale County is ranked at the High level of community spread, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

However, that will not apply to grades below sixth. They will remain at mask-required until Jan. 6.

That’s the same day Florence City Schools will turn over all contact tracing responsibilities to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

More from the system:

The Florence City Board of Education retains the right to revisit the wearing of masks at any time. Masks preferred simply means Florence City Schools prefers that individuals wear a mask while inside an FCS building. The decision to wear a mask is left up to the individual. Florence City Schools and the Florence City Board of Education will reevaluate masking requirements as the 2021-2022 school year progresses.