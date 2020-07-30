Florence City Schools releases official 2020-2021 plan with Aug. 20 start date

Florence City Schools released an official reopening plan on Thursday for the 2020-2021 school year.

Classes are scheduled to begin on Aug. 20.

The district is offering traditional and virtual learning options. It says any student who starts the school year in the traditional setting may transfer to the virtual option at any time.

You can enroll in the Florence City Schools Virtual School here.

Any adult or child in second grade or above is required to wear a face covering. The district says families should plan to provide face coverings for their children to use on a daily basis.

For students in Kindergarten and first grade, the district says masks will be a requirement during times of transition, like leaving a classroom, morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up.

Face coverings must be worn by anyone riding on a school bus.

All students will eat for free during the 2020-2021 school year.

Find the full plan below: