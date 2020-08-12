Florence City Schools adds remote learning days for traditional students

Florence City Schools updated its back to school plan.

It will now have remote learning days to cut down on the number of students on campus at one time.

Students in grades 7 through 12 will go to traditional classes twice a week and learn remotely twice a week.

Fridays will be used for online meetings for all students. According to a news release from Florence City Schools, the plan is for the change to conclude at the end of the first grading period on Oct. 9.

Class is scheduled to start on Aug. 20.

The district says the following schedule will be used, and the change only affects traditional school students of Florence Middle School, Florence Freshman Center and Florence High School:

Beginning on August 20th, FCS students in grades 7-12 will participate in Silver and Blue Remote Learning. This alternating schedule will place half of our student body on campus during any given school day. Students with the last name beginning with “A” through “K” will be assigned to the Silver team, while students with the last names beginning with “L” through “Z” will be assigned to the Blue team.

*Silver team members will attend traditional classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, and participate in remote learning on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

*Blue team students will attend traditional classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and participate in remote learning on Mondays and Wednesdays.

You can find more information about the Florence City Schools back to school plan here.