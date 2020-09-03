Florence City Schools: 51 people quarantining due to possible coronavirus exposure

Florence City Schools confirmed there are two possible or confirmed cases of coronavirus and 51 people quarantining in the district as of Thursday.

A spokesperson for the district, Carter Watkins, said it is their news media notification policy to “not identify individuals who could be considered to have, or who have tested positive, for Coronavirus (COVID-19) during this pandemic.” It said under the same policy, it will also withhold the location of anyone who could be considered to have or who tested positive for coronavirus, as well as anyone who has been asked to quarantine due to possible exposure.

Students in Florence City Schools started classes on Aug. 20.

Previously, the district confirmed that an employee tested positive and that a freshman athlete tested positive.

“FCS would also like to take this opportunity to remind our parents to continue their daily efforts of screening for health-related issues at home,” the district’s statement on Thursday said.