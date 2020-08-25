Fayetteville High School student tests positive for coronavirus

A Fayetteville High School student has tested positive for coronavirus and students in contact with the individual are in quarantine.

Fayetteville City Schools announced the case Tuesday afternoon. The school system did not say how many people have to quarantine due to being in close contact with the individual.

The system says all impacted students have been notified.

This is the third positive coronavirus case announced by the school system since students began returning to class the week of Aug. 3.

Previously, the system said a student and employee at Ralph Askins School tested positive for coronavirus.

See the complete news release below:

Fayetteville City Schools has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at Fayetteville High School.

Contact tracing has been completed, and anyone who was in close contact with the affected student has been notified.

If you were notified, your child will need to quarantine for 14 days.

While quarantining, your child may not attend school in person or attend any school activities; however, the student should continue working digitally in order to be counted present.

If you did not receive a phone call or email, this means your child was not in direct contact with the individual.

We ask that parents continue to check their children’s temperature prior to sending them to school each day, and if your child has any of the COVID-19 symptoms, as outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, we ask that you keep your child at home.

Our schools will continue to be diligent in completing symptom checks for all students and staff members daily.

If a student is at school and has any of the symptoms outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, we will contact parents/guardians to have the child picked up from school.

We want to assure our Tiger family that the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority.

We will continue to be diligent in following the latest guidance from the Tennessee Department of Health to keep all our Tigers as safe as possible.