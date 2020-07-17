Fayetteville City Schools returning to classes in stages

The Fayetteville City School System is readying its plans for the reopening of schools in August.

The first day of school for students in 4th, 5th and 9th grades is Aug. 3.

The first day for students in 3rd, 6th and 10th grades is Aug. 4.

The first day for students in 2nd, 7th and 11th grades is Aug. 5.

The first day for students in 1st, 8th and 12th grades is Aug. 6.

The system is offering both traditional in-person and remote learning options.

The wearing of masks is encouraged, but not required.

Find more details below: