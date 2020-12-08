Fayetteville City Schools moving to virtual due to coronavirus

Due to high numbers of students and staff with coronavirus and people in quarantine, Fayettevile City Schools will move to completely virtual learning.

This begins Thursday and last through the end of the semester on Dec. 18.

Superintendent Boyd English said as of late Monday about 30 students and 20 teachers had either tested positive for coronavirus, were awaiting test results or were in quarantine.

That's out of about 5,850 students and 500 faculty.

The system said one employee and two students at Fayetteville High School and two employees and one student at Fayetteville Middle School tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

If you have questions, contact your local school administrator.

To reach Ralph Askins School, call 433-5311; Fayetteville Middle School, 438-2533; or Fayetteville High School, 433-3158.

See a video message from Superintendent Bill W. Hopkins Jr. below: