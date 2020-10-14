Fayetteville City Schools: Three employees test positive for coronavirus during fall break

Fayetteville City Schools says three employees tested positive for coronavirus during fall break.

According to a statement from the district on Wednesday, “The employees have not returned to work and are isolating, per Tennessee Department of Health and CDC guidelines.” It's unclear where they are employed within the district.

The district asks parents to continue to check their children’s temperatures prior to sending them to school each day, and if they have any symptoms that they remain at home.

The three cases confirmed on Wednesday follow multiple other positive cases within the school system. Most recently, an employee at Fayetteville Middle School tested positive for the virus.

“Our schools will continue to be diligent in completing symptom checks for all students and staff members daily. If a student is at school and has any of the symptoms outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, we will contact parents/guardians to have the child picked up from school,” Wednesday's statement said.