Fayetteville City Schools: Employee tests positive for coronavirus; no students exposed

The Fayetteville City Schools system confirmed on Thursday that an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
This is the district’s first case, and it was confirmed at Ralph Askins School. It says contact tracing has been completed, and people who were in close contact with the employee have been notified.
No students were in close contact with the employee who tested positive, according to a news release from the district.
