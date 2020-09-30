Fayetteville City Schools: Employee at Ralph Askins School tests positive for coronavirus

Fayetteville City Schools says an employee at Ralph Askins School tested positive for coronavirus.

The district said in a statement on Wednesday that contact tracing has been completed and determined that no students or staff were in direct contact with the employee who tested positive.

Two students at Ralph Askins School who are family members of the employee were sent home to quarantine.

On Friday, the district said another employee tested positive for the virus and their children were sent home to quarantine.

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network is ready to track storms and keep your family safe. See it in action HERE and learn more about it HERE

“We ask that parents continue to check their children’s temperature prior to sending them to school each day, and if your child has any of the COVID-19 symptoms, as outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, we ask that you keep your child at home," Wednesday’s statement said.

It goes on to say “Our schools will continue to be diligent in completing symptom checks for all students and staff members daily. If a student is at school and has any of the symptoms outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, we will contact parents/guardians to have the child picked up from school.”