Elkmont High School returns to in-person learning and has 0 active coronavirus cases

On Tuesday Elizabeth Cantrell, Elkmont High School Principal, told WAAY 31 only seven people from the school are in quarantine and there are no active coronavirus cases. That improvement comes as students head back to the classroom for the first time in two weeks.

Elkmont High School switched to remote learning after 13 positive coronavirus cases forced the school to go virtual.

Cantrell told WAAY 31 the main reason they were forced to go virtual only is because of the number of teachers who had to quarantine. She said they wouldn't have been able to find enough substitutes to cover classes. Now that those teachers are out of quarantine, they're able to bring students back in the building.

"We realized our students could come back because our teachers could come back and it was pretty much a no brainer to go back to school," said Cantrell.

Cantrell said the first two days back after the two week shut down went smoothly. She hopes they don't have to go all-virtual again, but said there isn't an exact number of positive cases that she's watching for.

“If we got to the point where we had lots of students or lots of teacher positives again and we needed to quarantine, we would do that, but it’s definitely a case by case basis," said Cantrell.

She said the same safety measures are still in place like social distancing, masking, and temperature checks. Cantrell said she is satisfied with the cleaning protocols and they haven't changed since students returned to class.

“It wasn’t the number it was just the makeup of who was quarantined. So, I think that our procedures didn’t really change because we were very proactive from the very beginning," said Cantrell.

Cantrell said they didn't have any issues with virtual learning over the past two weeks. Traditional students who were online during that time received laptops, but did have to turn in their laptops earlier this week. Those laptops will now go back to classrooms and will be wiped down between each use.