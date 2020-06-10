Eliminating the Safety Gaps in Radar Coverage

One of the greatest challenges for meteorologists tracking severe weather is potentially inaccurate radar data. Part of the reason this is such a problem is due to the physical locations of radar sites.

The two closest National Weather Service radar sites that cover the north Alabama are in Hytop, AL in northern Jackson County and in Columbus, Mississippi. They’re strategically placed to cover large areas of the region. This regional approach gives a high-level picture of what’s happening, but often misses areas in between – especially when storms are lower to the groun.

The yellow circles indicate where the radar beam is 5,000 feet off the ground. Radar data generally becomes less accurate and noisier once the beam is more than 5,000 feet off the ground. We call these where the beam is higher than 5,000 feet off the ground are called "safety gap areas."

A significant portion of northwest Alabama, including most of Lauderdale and Lawrence Counties, is in a safety gap area which – until now – has made predicting severe storms and tornadoes more difficult for forecasters. While this area still has radar data, it is insufficient data that can cause issues for meteorologists when tracking severe weather. What is even more concerning is approximately 160,000 people live in this safety gap area alone, meaning the lack of accurate radar data could have significant consequences to loss of life and property during severe weather.

The WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Radar network addresses the safety gap area in northwest Alabama and so much more. With the introduction of all three radar sites, in Muscle Shoals, Decatur, and Guntersville, we are able to provide full coverage from state line to state line across Alabama – into parts of Mississippi, Tennessee, and Georgia. We can see details other radar miss – including filling in every square inch of the safety gaps into every neighborhood, city, and county in the WAAY 31 viewing area. This allows for a clearer, more precise forecast with three Doppler radars that can see details other radars miss.

Each of the green circles below shows the 5,000 feet beams from our three radar sites. All of North Alabama and Lincoln County, Tennessee are now well under the 5,000 feet beam height with the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

This expansive radar coverage eliminates the safety gaps in Alabama and ensures everyone in our area has the most accurate radar data to alert you in times of severe weather. The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network also provides the earliest warnings for potential severe weather arriving from nearby areas. With radar positioned strategically throughout north Alabama, we’ll get the first data no matter which direction a storm approaches.

The 5,000 beam heights extend across southern middle Tennessee, northeastern Mississippi, central Alabama, and northwest Georgia. With the WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Radar network, our team will be able to provide severe weather coverage you can count on that is unparalleled in North Alabama.