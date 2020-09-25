Elementary school employee in Fayetteville tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at Ralph Askins Elementary School in Fayetteville, Tenn., has tested positive for coronavirus.

Contact tracing has determined that no students or staff were in direct contact with the employee, according to the Fayetteville City School System.

The children of the employee have been sent home to quarantine.

The school system asks that parents continue checking their children’s temperature prior to sending them to school each day, and keeping any child with coronavirus symptoms at home.

