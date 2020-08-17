East Limestone High School forfeits football game due to coronavirus

East Limestone High School forfeited a football game this week due to coronavirus.

The school was scheduled to play Guntersville High School on Aug. 21.

“The AHSAA is allowing teams to play a 'game of no record' when your opponent forfeits due to Corona this year. We will be traveling to Locust Fork on Friday, August 21st at 7pm,” Guntersville High School tweeted Monday morning.

Last week, we learned that within the first four days of the school year, between 150 and 160 East Limestone High School students had been asked to quarantine because of exposure to a student with possible coronavirus symptoms.

Students returned to classrooms in Limestone County Schools on Aug. 7.

