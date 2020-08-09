Dekalb County parents and students speak up about first day of school ahead of Monday

"I'm pretty confident in starting back. We're very strict with our social distancing. Mandatory face masks, everybody will have their own bottle of germ-x so I'm not really worried about the coronavirus really," said Hannah Nix.

Dekalb County students and teachers are back in class starting Monday morning.

WAAY-31 spoke to a parent whose getting ready to send her kid to the classroom tomorrow.

Traditional students will return on a staggered schedule this week... depending on the first letter of your last name.

And virtual students will be accounted for online.

The Dekalb County School System says they'll clean the school daily with a third party service and these are just some of the measures Amber McCrary say made her feel comfortable with putting her daughters back in school the traditional way.

"I know it's different than what we're used to... But I mean she's still super excited. She's met her teacher and she's seen her classroom and she's just real excited," said McCrary.

Amber McCrary is the mother of a kinder-gardner and a 6th grader.

She told us they'll both be returning to school for in person learning on Monday because she wants them to have the full experience... even if it is a little different.

Dekalb County school officials say they'll clean the school daily and will practice social distancing not only in the classroom... but for lunch or snack time, and on the bus.

Face masks are required and teachers will limit the amount of students going in and out the classroom daily.

"I work with the public so I have to clean even my shoes so I feel the teachers are taking the extra step to make sure our kids are going to be safe when they return ," said McCrary.

Dekalb County Schools will monitor the number of coronavirus cases closely, every day, but say they're excited to see everyone again on Monday... and this includes Hannah Nix.

She's a senior at Crossville High School and plays in the marching band.

She says she's especially excited to be back on the field with her friends.

"I'm very excited that I'm still getting to put on a half time show because I've been seeing on social media where a lot of people aren't getting a football season at all," she said.

Both Nix and McCrary say they hope the community and the school system can work together to have a successful year.

"It's a tough ride for everybody right now but we're going to get through it," said McCrary.

"Keep going and keep pursuing because we're all in this together... No one is alone and it's just a team effort and we have to work together and stay strong," said Nix.

Dekalb county is at a moderate level as far as risk management with coronavirus.

But if a student or staff member test positive...parents will be notified and the school may transition to being fully online or staff will clean the school and class could be back in session after.

Every student has a Chromebook in case they switch to virtual learning and right now, the school district says the technology fee they usually require is being waived this academic school year.