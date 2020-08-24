Decatur City Schools limits capacity for Friday's football game

Decatur City Schools is limiting capacity for its football game on Friday.

Decatur High School and Austin High School are playing each other. The game will be at Austin, where ticket sales are being limited to 3,000, although the stadium can hold 5,100 people. This is the school’s first home game.

Watt Parker, Decatur City Schools’ athletic director, says they are marking off seats for social distancing and ticket sales are currently limited to stakeholders and families. Sales will open to the public later this week.