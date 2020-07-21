Decatur City Schools’ back to school plan includes face covering requirement, Aug. 12 start date

The Decatur City Schools system released its official 2020-2021 back to school plan on Tuesday.

This year, students will have three learning options: traditional, blended and virtual. No matter what the student chooses, a digital device will be provided to them.

Superintendent Michael Douglas said the plan is still to start on campus instruction on August 12, however that will depend on where the state advisory levels sit.

"We basically are gonna go by the Alabama Department of Public Health levels and the only level that would put us in full virtual is the very high -- which we're in right now,” Douglas said. “Our hope is that these numbers are based on the Fourth of July and that by August 12 that level will come down so we can have in-person school.”

Parents have until noon on Monday, July 27, to enroll in either the blended or traditional options.

The district will supply all students with a minimum of three face masks. They are required to wear face coverings on buses.

Pre-K to second grade students must wear face coverings. They may remove them when behind a desk, protective barrier or when social distancing is possible.

Students in grades third through twelfth must wear face coverings, but they can remove them when social distancing is possible.

According to the guide, DCS will reevaluate options in four phases spread from August to December.

You can find the full back to school plan below:

DecaturCitySchools back to ... by Ashley Thusius on Scribd