Decatur City Schools: 9 students, 5 staff members have coronavirus; 228 in quarantine

The Decatur City School System announced Wednesday that nine students and five staff members have tested positive for coronavirus through the first 10 days of the school year.

The school system said 204 students and 24 staff members currently are quarantined/isolated “due to exposure from both in school and outside of school.”

The school system said 127 students and 24 staff members have cleared quarantine.

Students have tested positive for coronavirus at these schools:

Austin Jr. High School: 2

Chestnut Grove Elementary School: 1

Decatur High School: 3

Decatur Middle School: 1

Eastwood Elementary School: 1

West Decatur: 1

Staff members have tested positive for coronavirus at these schools:

Banks Caddell Elementary School: 3

Decatur Middle School: 1

AIM: 1

The school system says it plans to provide updates to the public every seven to 10 days.