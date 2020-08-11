DeKalb Co. superintendent on high school football: ‘Let ‘Em Play!’

Jason Barnett, superintendent of the DeKalb County School System, shared his thoughts on the impact of coronavirus on the upcoming high school football season in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

In short, he said, “Let ‘em play!”

"Since June 1, 2020, DeKalb County Student Athletes have been participating in guided practices and activities at each of our campuses following the very thorough Alabama High School Athletic Association - AHSAA guidance as well the ADPH and CDC guidance,” Barnett wrote.

Barnett said student-athletes have had a positive coronavirus infection rate of about 0.0040 percent and coaches have had a rate of about 1 percent.

"Certainly, a single case is more than we would like to experience within our community and athletic teams, but I believe this is evidence that the coaches and athletic teams have had a great impact on student athletes properly reporting incidents so that their teammates can stay safe and that the coaches are generally adhering to best practices to the best of their ability,” Barnett said.

The superintendent said officials will continue to monitor various factors related to coronavirus for the future of all extracurricular activities, including football, band, theater and more.

See his full message below: