Cotaco School in Morgan County moves to virtual due to impact of coronavirus on staff

According to Morgan County Schools, Cotaco School in Somerville is moving to remote learning.
This begins Monday and ends Sept. 7.
The spokesperson said they are going remote due to the lack of staff, not just teachers, because of COVID.
