Clear

Cotaco School in Morgan County moves to virtual due to impact of coronavirus on staff

Cotaco School

This begins Monday and ends Sept. 7.

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 5:09 PM
Posted By: Rachel Keith, Josh Rayburn

According to Morgan County Schools, Cotaco School in Somerville is moving to remote learning.

This begins Monday and ends Sept. 7.

The spokesperson said they are going remote due to the lack of staff, not just teachers, because of COVID.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events