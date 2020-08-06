Colbert County School System changes back to school plan

The Colbert County School System has made changes to its back to school plan.

School will start on Aug. 24 with one schedule for students, and then another format will take effect Aug. 31.

Here’s the schedule beginning Aug. 24:

Traditional pre-K and kindergarten:

Aug. 24: ONLY students with last names beginning with letters A-H report to school.

Aug. 25: ONLY students with last names beginning with letters I-P report to school.

Agu. 26: ONLY students with last names beginning with letters Q-Z report to school.

Aug. 27: ONLY Male Students report to school.

Aug. 28: ONLY Female Students report to school

Traditional grades 1-12:

Aug. 24: ONLY students with last names beginning with letters A-H report to school.

Aug. 25: ONLY students with last names beginning with letters I-P report to school.

Aug. 26: ONLY students with last names beginning with letters Q-Z report to school.

Aug. 27: ONLY GROUP A students return to school.

Aug. 28: ONLY GROUP B students return to school.

Here’s the change that takes effect Aug. 31:

Mondays & Tuesdays: Students in Group A attend in-person classes. Students in Group B do remote learning.

Wednesdays: All students do remote learning so facilities can be cleaned.

Thursdays & Fridays: Students in Group B attend in-person classes. Students in Group A do remote learning.

See the full updated plan below: