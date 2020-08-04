Colbert County Schools ESL instructor ready to help students learn online and in-person

With Colbert County Schools planning to begin the new school year at the end of the month, students have both traditional and remote learning options.

Among some of the students choosing remote learning are English as a Second Language (ESL) students.

The district’s only ESL teacher, Ashley Harris, says she has nine students choosing the remote learning option. She says that 4.4% of the district’s students are Hispanic and 2.6% of students are classified as English Learners.

Harris says one of the biggest challenges for ESL students learning online will be working with different technology.

“Teaching with these new measures is different because it will depend heavily on technology. In the last few years, I was teaching my students digital skills that I think will help them during this time,” Harris said.

But there will also be advantages for ESL students learning online, according to Harris.

“I look forward to the reading and writing practice that this will bring to my students, although we will have conversations online. Also, there will be many opportunities to practice reading and answer conversational questions,” Harris said.

Harris says in-person instruction for ESL students will be largely the same, save for smaller group sizes to follow health and safety measures put forth by the district.