Colbert County School System mandates mask wearing to combat rise in Covid cases

Students, staff and visitors in the Colbert County School System are required to wear masks through Sept. 17.

Superintendent Chris Hand says this is due to the increase of Covid cases in the system.

“Our COVID-19 positive numbers have quickly risen over the last five weeks of school and I fear the trend will only continue, especially following the long holiday weekend,” Hand said in a letter to parents.

“There is currently more than triple the number of our students and employees who were positive at the start of school and the number who are currently positive.”

Hand said some students in the system have been hospitalized due to the virus.

"If masking doesn’t help slow the spread then we will consider additional steps to help mitigate the risk of COVID-19,” Hand said.

