Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Colbert County School System ends mandatory mask-wearing policy in schools, on buses

Colbert County School System

The policy originally was set to expire Dec. 15.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 5:59 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Colbert County School System has ended its mandatory mask-wearing policy inside schools and on buses.

The policy ended Wednesday, according to a post from Superintendent Chris Hand on the system’s Facebook page.

The policy originally was set to expire Dec. 15.

“Our Covid cases have dropped drastically over the past month. Based on the data, we have only two cases system-wide,” Hand’s post said.

Starting Thursday, Hand said masks will be provided for all who choose to wear them.

See his full post below:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events