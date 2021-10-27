Colbert County School System ends mandatory mask-wearing policy in schools, on buses

The Colbert County School System has ended its mandatory mask-wearing policy inside schools and on buses.

The policy ended Wednesday, according to a post from Superintendent Chris Hand on the system’s Facebook page.

The policy originally was set to expire Dec. 15.

“Our Covid cases have dropped drastically over the past month. Based on the data, we have only two cases system-wide,” Hand’s post said.

Starting Thursday, Hand said masks will be provided for all who choose to wear them.

