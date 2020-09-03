Colbert Co. Schools: 9 students, 5 employees have tested positive for coronavirus since Aug. 24

Colbert County Schools Superintendent Dr. Gale Satchel says since school started on Aug. 24, nine students and five staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

Fourteen more students have had coronavirus symptoms and 16 students came in contact with a person who had coronavirus, according to Satchel.

The district has also had one staff member report having symptoms and six who have come in contact with a person who tested positive.

Satchel says this does not mean the district has nine students that currently have coronavirus, and these numbers are from Aug. 24 when the school year started up until Thursday.

If a person tests positive, has symptoms or is in close contact with someone who tested positive, they are required by the district to quarantine.