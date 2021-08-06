City of Huntsville offering free after-school care & tutoring for children

The city of Huntsville is now offering a free after-school care option for your child.

The program will be located at 9 recreation centers in the city.

WAAY-31 learned why this program is just starting now.

The Parks and Recreational Department told us they want to offer this free program because they know parents need options for after school care, but children also need a place where they can continue learning and develop socially after a year of isolation.

"We're looking at all these core areas that we think are important for children once they come outside of the classroom. We're an extension of the classroom, but we make it a little more fun," said Bernita Reese.

Bernita Reese is the director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Huntsville.

She told us this is the first year they've done a program like this and the focus is all on the children, their well-being and their education.

They'll receive tutoring and fed snacks.

"This is the first time in over a year they've actually had a chance to get out of the house and go back to school. So to offer support through tutorial work and then also going to our core programming pieces," said Reese.

COVID-19 forced many kids into isolation and Reese told WAAY-31 it's important for them to have this outlet.

At the rec center, they can let out their energy and learn to socialize again.

The program is free of charge and you'll have to do is show up.

Kids can be dropped off and some schools have said if the desired center is on or near their bus route, they'll drop them off for you.

"Funding through the city and that is what services we provide so we felt this being a necessary service to our residents here in the city of Huntsville and we wanted to make sure we provide this service and that's what we're doing," said Reese.

Reese told us this program is running through the school year with exceptions during Fall and Winter breaks.

They're currently in the process of trying to stay open during those times.

To find out which centers are offering this service and how you can register your child, click here.

We also want to remind you Huntsville City Schools is offering their own tutoring program and that is something different from what the city is doing.

The communications director for the school system told us their program is specifically for elementary school children and has a focus on learning loss in reading and math.