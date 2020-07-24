CDC releases guidance for parents struggling with back to school decisions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a new tool for parents, teachers and school administrators to help guide them as they make decisions concerning the reopening of schools.

The decision-making tool for parents asks a series of questions to help them determine whether they should choose in-person or virtual learning. The questions touch on whether your child or someone in your household has an underlying condition that could make them more susceptible to the virus, how high the spead of the virus is in your community, your confidence in the school systems ability to keep your child safe, and whether or not your child has special needs that might not be met at home.

“It is critically important for our public health to open schools this fall,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield. “The CDC resources released will help parents, teachers and administrators make practical, safety-focused decisions as this school year begins. I know this has been a difficult time for our Nation’s families. School closures have disrupted normal ways of life for children and parents, and they have had negative health consequences on our youth. CDC is prepared to work with K-12 schools to safely reopen while protecting the most vulnerable.”

For more information or to access the decision-making tool, click here.