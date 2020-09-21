Bus driver for Madison County Schools tests positive for coronavirus

Madison County Schools says a bus driver in the system tested positive for coronavirus.

The district said on Monday that parents have been notified but it does not identify specific schools, buses or routes.

A spokesperson, Tim Hall, said there are protocols in place for this type of situation. Drivers wear face masks, and Hall said some have even chosen to wear both a mask and a face shield.

Students are required to wear masks as well and have assigned seating on buses.

Hall said the district follows the “6/15 rule.”

“The 6/15 rule is 6 feet apart and no more than 15 minutes at a time,” he said. “No students are within a driver for 15 minutes."

