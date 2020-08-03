Brindlee Mountain Primary School students to return in staggered start

Students at Brindlee Mountain Primary School will return for the upcoming year in a staggered schedule.

The school posted to its Facebook page on Monday that because of coronavirus, this will allow them to “educate students more in depth on new policies, restrictions, and procedures.”

You can find the schedule and the school’s Facebook post below. Information about the return plan for Marshall County Schools is available here.

Thursday, Aug. 20: Students with last names beginning with A to F

Friday, Aug. 21: Students with last names beginning with G to L

Monday, Aug. 24: Students with last names beginning with M to S

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Students with last names beginning with T to Z

Wednesday, Aug. 26: All students doing traditional learning will return