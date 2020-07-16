Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Boaz City Schools share 2020-2021 guide to reopening

Students in Boaz will return to class on Aug. 20. The district released a plan to protect students and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Jul 16, 2020 1:01 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Boaz City Schools system released its guide to reopening for the 2020-2021 school year.

The start date is Aug. 20.

Parents of children attending traditional school are not allowed to enter buildings and are encouraged to bring students to school instead of letting them ride the bus.

There will also be a virtual school option for grades K-12. Classes will follow the traditional school calendar, and the regular grading system will be used.

“Virtual learning will include rigorous instruction, high expectations of student performance, and meeting all grade-level standards,” the district's plan says.

Students doing the virtual option will be required to stay with it for at least nine weeks before having the option to transfer to traditional learning.

The district says the following expectations should be followed on campuses:

  • Social distancing guidelines of six feet will be implemented at all facilities as feasible.
  • Personal protective equipment (PPE) will be issued to all employees and will be required to wear on school campus at all times when six feet distance cannot be maintained.
  • All students will be asked to wear face mask/covering when six feet social distancing cannot be maintained on the school campus and any time they ride a school bus.
  • Employees are required to self-check for illness and are required to stay home if they are sick.
  • Parents of students should check child’s temperature and check for illness each day prior to school. Students should not report to school sick.

The district says a separate area will be set up for any person with coronavirus symptoms to be cared for. The area will be disinfected, and “students/staff will be walked out of the building from the room/area to persons driving them home,” the plan says.

You can find the full plan below:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 101°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 129°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 60158

Reported Deaths: 1200
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson7449176
Mobile5349157
Montgomery4732118
Madison290112
Tuscaloosa283754
Marshall213313
Shelby188027
Lee179337
Baldwin149912
Morgan14897
DeKalb11457
Etowah113614
Walker113537
Elmore111825
Dallas103312
Franklin97016
Unassigned84228
Russell7610
Autauga74318
Limestone7254
Cullman7136
Chambers69932
Houston6848
St. Clair6714
Lauderdale6647
Tallapoosa66272
Butler65931
Calhoun6426
Colbert6138
Escambia56212
Jackson5113
Pike5016
Lowndes49723
Coffee4734
Covington45214
Talladega4517
Dale4283
Barbour4263
Bullock38110
Marengo38111
Hale37523
Chilton3693
Blount3671
Marion35514
Clarke3396
Wilcox3328
Winston3167
Sumter30613
Randolph28610
Monroe2833
Pickens2827
Perry2702
Conecuh2558
Bibb2382
Macon2359
Choctaw22112
Greene2029
Washington1679
Henry1653
Lawrence1590
Crenshaw1433
Cherokee1407
Geneva1100
Lamar961
Clay942
Fayette923
Coosa681
Cleburne621
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 69061

Reported Deaths: 783
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby14891233
Davidson14550157
Rutherford394439
Hamilton372139
Sumner218957
Williamson211918
Knox191515
Out of TN177510
Trousdale15165
Wilson133818
Putnam11087
Bradley10966
Unassigned10551
Robertson101013
Sevier9784
Montgomery9067
Tipton7407
Lake6980
Macon6707
Bedford64610
Bledsoe6341
Hamblen5515
Maury5293
Hardeman4804
Madison4092
Fayette4046
Blount3813
Rhea3620
Loudon3532
Dyer3263
Washington3210
McMinn31319
Cheatham3113
Dickson3080
Sullivan2905
Lawrence2626
Cumberland2415
Gibson2371
Anderson2362
Jefferson2191
Lauderdale2184
Smith2022
Warren1831
Cocke1750
Greene1732
Coffee1620
Monroe1626
Haywood1553
Hardin1547
Obion1443
Giles1431
Marshall1412
McNairy1381
Wayne1300
Carter1282
Franklin1273
DeKalb1190
Hickman1180
White1163
Henderson1140
Lincoln1110
Marion1044
Hawkins1032
Roane1000
Chester910
Weakley871
Claiborne860
Overton861
Campbell771
Crockett753
Grundy682
Cannon650
Grainger650
Carroll631
Jackson620
Polk610
Unicoi610
Henry570
Sequatchie540
Humphreys532
Johnson480
Perry450
Decatur440
Meigs400
Morgan371
Fentress350
Stewart340
Scott310
Union310
Clay280
Moore260
Houston250
Benton241
Hancock150
Van Buren140
Lewis130
Pickett80

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events