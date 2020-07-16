Boaz City Schools share 2020-2021 guide to reopening

The Boaz City Schools system released its guide to reopening for the 2020-2021 school year.

The start date is Aug. 20.

Parents of children attending traditional school are not allowed to enter buildings and are encouraged to bring students to school instead of letting them ride the bus.

There will also be a virtual school option for grades K-12. Classes will follow the traditional school calendar, and the regular grading system will be used.

“Virtual learning will include rigorous instruction, high expectations of student performance, and meeting all grade-level standards,” the district's plan says.

Students doing the virtual option will be required to stay with it for at least nine weeks before having the option to transfer to traditional learning.

The district says the following expectations should be followed on campuses:

Social distancing guidelines of six feet will be implemented at all facilities as feasible.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) will be issued to all employees and will be required to wear on school campus at all times when six feet distance cannot be maintained.

All students will be asked to wear face mask/covering when six feet social distancing cannot be maintained on the school campus and any time they ride a school bus.

Employees are required to self-check for illness and are required to stay home if they are sick.

Parents of students should check child’s temperature and check for illness each day prior to school. Students should not report to school sick.

The district says a separate area will be set up for any person with coronavirus symptoms to be cared for. The area will be disinfected, and “students/staff will be walked out of the building from the room/area to persons driving them home,” the plan says.

You can find the full plan below: