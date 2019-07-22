Back to School: Tuscumbia City Schools

Students in Tuscumbia City Schools return to class on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: http://www.tuscumbia.k12.al.us/

Schools: G.W. Trenholm Primary School, R.E. Thompson Intermediate School, Deshler Middle School, Deshler Career Technical Center, Deshler High School

Bus Routes: http://www.tuscumbia.k12.al.us/Default.asp?PN=MainPage&L=1&DivisionID=23914&LMID=1179289

School Calendar: http://images.pcmac.org/Uploads//TuscumbiaCity/TuscumbiaCity/Divisions/News/Documents/2019-2020_Approved_Calendar.pdf

Handbook: http://tuscumbiacity.schoolinsites.com/?L=1&LMID=1197034&PN=DocumentUploads&DivisionID=24199&DepartmentID=&SubDepartmentID=&SubP=&TabNo=2