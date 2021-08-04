Back to School: Teachers tackling the COVID learning gap in North Alabama

The summer learning slide is usual at the beginning of the school yea, but because of the pandemic school teachers are worried about a larger Covid learning gap.

"We have gone through what is the biggest disruption in education services in our country. We'd be fooling ourselves if we said there weren't any students who were negatively impacted by the last year and a half," Dr. Michael Sibley with the Alabama Department of Education said.

At this time, it's unclear how big the COVID learning gap truly is because students are just now returning to schools, but teachers already know it is something they'll have to face.

"There's learning loss every summer," 2nd grade teacher Heather Sweeney said.

With the pandemic forcing some students to learn online, that loss is expected to be greater.

"Nothing! Nothing at all replaces the impact of having a qualified teacher in front of students in the classroom. We know when that is not the case sometimes students suffer," Sibley explained.

However, school principals are sure teachers will be up for the challenge.

"Our teachers are professionals. They will differentiate that instruction and fill in those holes and gaps and get everyone right where they need to be," Midtown Elementary Principal Savannah Demester said.

School districts have already done a lot to tackle the learning loss caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"This summer was like overtime. We had professional development for teachers. Literacy camps for students. We had a lot of things going on over the summer to help prepare both students and teachers for the coming year and meeting the challenges that were created by the impact of COVID-19," Dr. Sibley said.

School districts also have access to an unprecedented amount of funding to help get resources.

"School systems have the opportunity now to purchase all kinds of professional development or learning systems or things they find to be useful in their individual school system. What is the case in one school system may be different from another," Dr. Sibley said.

Teachers say they're confident it's a challenge they can overcome especially after the past school year.

"My students persevered! They learned resiliency," Sweeney said.

They ask that parents help out as well.

"You guys were the backbone last year," Sweeney said.

"Being home with your students for the entire year. You know, you helped work with me like a teammate," Sweeney said. "As we return back to the building, continue to support your students. See what your teacher says about your specific child and the ways that we can help them. Just keep that communication open."

Schools will be using tests to try and determine how big the COVID learning gap is.

The CEO of a nationwide tutoring service told WAAY 31 their assessment showed an average learning loss of about three months in both reading in math for grades 3 through 8.

He adds it could take 2 years to recover from the Covid learning gap.