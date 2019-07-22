Back to School: Sheffield City Schools

Students in Sheffield City Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Here’s some information to help you get ready:
Website: https://www.scs.k12.al.us/
Schools: W.A. Threadgill Primary School, L.E. Wilson Elementary School, Sheffield Junior High School, Sheffield High School
Bus Routes: https://www.scs.k12.al.us/domain/37
School Calendar: https://www.scs.k12.al.us/domain/65
School Supplies: https://www.scs.k12.al.us/domain/57
Handbook: https://www.scs.k12.al.us/domain/52
