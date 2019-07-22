Back to School: Sheffield City Schools

Students in Sheffield City Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: https://www.scs.k12.al.us/

Schools: W.A. Threadgill Primary School, L.E. Wilson Elementary School, Sheffield Junior High School, Sheffield High School

Bus Routes: https://www.scs.k12.al.us/domain/37

School Calendar: https://www.scs.k12.al.us/domain/65

School Supplies: https://www.scs.k12.al.us/domain/57

Handbook: https://www.scs.k12.al.us/domain/52