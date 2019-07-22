Back to School: Scottsboro City Schools

Students in Scottsboro City Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Here’s some information to help you get ready:
Website: http://www.scottsboroschools.net/
Schools: Caldwell Elementary School, Nelson Elementary School, Collins Intermediate School, Scottsboro Junior High School, Scottsboro High School
Bus Routes: http://www.scottsboroschools.net/departments/transportation
School Calendar: http://www.scottsboroschools.net/UserFiles/Servers/Server_151020/File/Scottsboro%20City%20School%20District/School%20Calendars/2019-2020%20School%20Calendar.pdf
Handbook: http://www.scottsboroschools.net/for_parents/school_handbook
Phone: 256-218-2100
