Back to School: Scottsboro City Schools

Students in Scottsboro City Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: http://www.scottsboroschools.net/

Schools: Caldwell Elementary School, Nelson Elementary School, Collins Intermediate School, Scottsboro Junior High School, Scottsboro High School

Bus Routes: http://www.scottsboroschools.net/departments/transportation

School Calendar: http://www.scottsboroschools.net/UserFiles/Servers/Server_151020/File/Scottsboro%20City%20School%20District/School%20Calendars/2019-2020%20School%20Calendar.pdf

Handbook: http://www.scottsboroschools.net/for_parents/school_handbook

Phone: 256-218-2100