Back to School: Russellville City Schools

Students in Russellville City Schools return to class on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: https://www.rcs.k12.al.us/

Schools: Russellville Elementary School, West Elementary School, Russellville Middle School, Russellville High School

Bus Routes: http://fcgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Embed/index.html?webmap=8219778653ab4920acf9028d57dfa49e&extent=-87.7854,34.4762,-87.6586,34.5366&zoom=true&scale=true&search=true&searchextent=true&basemap_toggle=true&alt_basemap=hybri

School Calendar: https://www.rcs.k12.al.us/Page/4321

School Supplies: https://www.rcs.k12.al.us/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=8&ModuleInstanceID=51&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=6121&PageID=9

Handbook: https://www.rcs.k12.al.us/domain/52

Phone: 256-331-2000